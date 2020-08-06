Dutch Rescue Team Prepares to Deploy Mission in Explosion-Hit Beirut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

USAR.NL, a rescue team from the Netherlands that arrived in Beirut following the massive explosion at the city's port, said it is preparing to launch an operation to mitigate the consequences of the accident

A massive twin blast hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening, leaving nearly half of the city's buildings damaged and producing scores of casualties. According to the latest data, the death toll from the blast has risen to 137 and the number of injured increased to at least 5,000.

Moreover, hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless.

"We are preparing to deploy a mission to the affected area. Earlier, there were consultations between [search and rescue] teams and the local authorities about in what areas the help is needed," the team said in a statement.

The Netherlands has sent four USAR.NL search and rescue teams to assist in mitigating the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut. The mission consists of more than 60 rescuers, as well as eight rescue dogs.