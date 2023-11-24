Dutch residents say city proud of 'Venlo boy' Wilders

Venlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders's dramatic election win may have caused a political earthquake in the seat of power in The Hague, but many residents in his home city of Venlo on Thursday hailed his victory.

The southeastern Dutch city where Wilders was born 60 years ago in a Catholic middle-class suburb, gave him a resounding thumbs-up with the largest percentage of the local vote.

"I'm happy for him... for sure I'm happy for him. After all, he is from Venlo. Every now and then he does say some extreme things, but for the rest, he's a good man," said 39-year-old Mustafa as he strolled across the city's historic town square.

"I see a lot of poverty, a lot of poverty. This is probably because of the (current) cabinet," said the Venlo resident, echoing a common response heard from voters disaffected by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government.

"I sincerely hope that Geert Wilders can do something about that," Mustafa, who asked that his last name be withheld, told AFP.

Another man, who said he was of Turkish descent and Muslim, stated he had voted for Wilders and was "proud that he (Wilders) came from Venlo."

"We are all poor and we think he can make a change," the 41-year-old unemployed man said, munching on a toasted cheese sandwich.

Both men told AFP they did not believe the anti-Islam Wilders -- who toned down his most extreme rhetoric ahead of the elections -- would go through with previous threats to close down mosques in the country.

"It's not going to happen, no. Geert Wilders doesn't have that much power to close mosques," Mustafa said, who pointed out that he did not vote for Wilders's PVV party.