Open Menu

Dutch Return Benin Bronzes To Nigeria

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Dutch return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Netherlands said on Wednesday it was returning more than 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria that British troops looted in the late 19th century and ended up in a Dutch museum.

British soldiers stole the ancient sculptures, including depictions of royal figures and animals, in the late 1800s from the Kingdom of Benin in modern-day Nigeria. After the attack on the kingdom, figures ended up in museums and collections across Europe and the United States.

In addition to the 113 bronzes displayed at the Wereldmuseum (World Museum) in Leiden, the municipality of Rotterdam will also return six other objects looted in Britain's raid.

Nigeria has been working for the bronzes' return for years.

The delivery of the 119 artefacts will mark the largest single return "of Benin antiquities directly linked to the 1897 British punitive expedition", said Olugbile Holloway, Director-General of the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

"With this return, we are contributing to the redress of a historical injustice that is still felt today," said Dutch Culture, education, and Science Minister Eppo Bruins.

"We hope that this will be a good example... for other countries worldwide," Holloway said in a statement.

In 2022, Germany began returning items from its collections of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.

However, the British Museum in London has refused to return any of its famed collection. A law passed in 1963 technically prevents the museum from giving back the treasures.

Recent Stories

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabadd ..

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..

31 minutes ago
 PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

1 hour ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

1 hour ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

3 hours ago
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

3 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

4 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

4 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World