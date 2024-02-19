Open Menu

Dutch Runner Femke Bol Breaks Own 400m Indoor World Record

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Dutch runner Femke Bol breaks own 400m indoor world record

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Femke Bol broke her own indoor 400m world record on Sunday as she recorded a time of 49.24sec in the Dutch championships in Apeldoorn.

Bol, the double world champion outdoors at 400m hurdles, improved her own record set at the same venue last year by two hundredths of a second.

The 23-year-old had demonstrated she was in the form for fast times by opening her season with 49.69sec in Metz before going even faster in Lievin last week with 49.63sec.

She is the hot favourite to win the 400m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in two weeks' time.

Lieke Klaver showed that the Netherlands are in contention for gold and silver in that event by smashing her personal best with a time of 50.10sec to become the second fastest indoor performer of the year.

Related Topics

World Bol Metz Same Glasgow Netherlands Sunday Gold Silver National University Event Best

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

5 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

10 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

15 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

1 day ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

1 day ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

1 day ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

1 day ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

1 day ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

1 day ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

1 day ago

More Stories From World