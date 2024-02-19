Dutch Runner Femke Bol Breaks Own 400m Indoor World Record
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Femke Bol broke her own indoor 400m world record on Sunday as she recorded a time of 49.24sec in the Dutch championships in Apeldoorn.
Bol, the double world champion outdoors at 400m hurdles, improved her own record set at the same venue last year by two hundredths of a second.
The 23-year-old had demonstrated she was in the form for fast times by opening her season with 49.69sec in Metz before going even faster in Lievin last week with 49.63sec.
She is the hot favourite to win the 400m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in two weeks' time.
Lieke Klaver showed that the Netherlands are in contention for gold and silver in that event by smashing her personal best with a time of 50.10sec to become the second fastest indoor performer of the year.
