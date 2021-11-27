UrduPoint.com

Dutch Say 61 Positive For Covid On Flights From SA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:01 PM

Dutch say 61 positive for Covid on flights from SA

Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19, with the results being examined for the new Omicron variant

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19, with the results being examined for the new Omicron variant.

"We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative," the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement, adding that those who had tested positive were being quarantined in a hotel near Schiphol Airport.

Related Topics

Hotel South Africa From Airport

Recent Stories

National Day Endurance Cup kicks off today

National Day Endurance Cup kicks off today

4 minutes ago
 Police stations to provide maximum relief to peopl ..

Police stations to provide maximum relief to people: IGP

7 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali takes five wickets, equals record with I ..

Hasan Ali takes five wickets, equals record with Imran Khan, Waqar Younis

7 minutes ago
 Russian Court Arrests Watchdog Inspector After Lis ..

Russian Court Arrests Watchdog Inspector After Listvyazhnaya Mine Incident - Pro ..

2 minutes ago
 Thailand bans travellers from 8 African countries ..

Thailand bans travellers from 8 African countries over variant

2 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,946 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,946 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.