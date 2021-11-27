Dutch say 61 positive for Covid on flights from SA

Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19, with the results being examined for the new Omicron variant

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19, with the results being examined for the new Omicron variant.

"We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative," the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement, adding that those who had tested positive were being quarantined in a hotel near Schiphol Airport.