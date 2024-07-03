Open Menu

Dutch 'showed A Reaction' In Romania Euros Win, Says Gakpo

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo said his under-fire side "showed a reaction" in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Romania which sent them to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

The Dutch were heavily criticised by the media and former players after finishing in third place in the group stage, behind surprise pool winners Austria and France.

Even captain Virgil van Dijk was openly critical of the team, saying they were missing the "will to win" in the 3-2 loss to Austria.

Gakpo was named man of the match after scoring the Netherlands' opener in Munich and setting up the match-sealing goal for Donyell Malen with seven minutes remaining.

The Liverpool forward told Germany's ARD network: "We played a good game -- we showed a good reaction from the last match and I'm very pleased... We took a step in the right direction today.

"It's all about aggression and intensity and defending like a team and I think it was a good step and an important one."

The 3-0 scoreline did not tell the true story of the game, with the Dutch vulnerable with a 1-0 lead up until the 83rd minute against the lively Romanians.

Defender Denzel Dumfries said his side were "not nervous" despite failing to break through with a number of chances.

"No we were not nervous we know our quality, we know we can score. I'm proud how focused we stayed right until the last minute," said the 28-year-old.

Malen, who came on at half-time, scored a second in the third minute of stoppage time to round out the victory.

The Borussia Dortmund forward broke through and dribbled around the defence, alongside a pair of sneakers that had been thrown onto the pitch from the Romanian end, before scoring.

"I'm glad I could help the team, I'm glad we won," said Malen.

With a clash with Turkey or a re-match with Austria on the horizon, Malen said his team would celebrate to wash away the disappointment of the group phases.

"In the dressing room there's a bit of music, maybe we'll have a drink.

"You have to think about it from both sides, when you lose you feel bad, so it's nice to win."

