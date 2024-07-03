Dutch 'showed A Reaction' In Romania Euros Win, Says Gakpo
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo said his under-fire side "showed a reaction" in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Romania which sent them to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.
The Dutch were heavily criticised by the media and former players after finishing in third place in the group stage, behind surprise pool winners Austria and France.
Even captain Virgil van Dijk was openly critical of the team, saying they were missing the "will to win" in the 3-2 loss to Austria.
Gakpo was named man of the match after scoring the Netherlands' opener in Munich and setting up the match-sealing goal for Donyell Malen with seven minutes remaining.
The Liverpool forward told Germany's ARD network: "We played a good game -- we showed a good reaction from the last match and I'm very pleased... We took a step in the right direction today.
"It's all about aggression and intensity and defending like a team and I think it was a good step and an important one."
The 3-0 scoreline did not tell the true story of the game, with the Dutch vulnerable with a 1-0 lead up until the 83rd minute against the lively Romanians.
Defender Denzel Dumfries said his side were "not nervous" despite failing to break through with a number of chances.
"No we were not nervous we know our quality, we know we can score. I'm proud how focused we stayed right until the last minute," said the 28-year-old.
Malen, who came on at half-time, scored a second in the third minute of stoppage time to round out the victory.
The Borussia Dortmund forward broke through and dribbled around the defence, alongside a pair of sneakers that had been thrown onto the pitch from the Romanian end, before scoring.
"I'm glad I could help the team, I'm glad we won," said Malen.
With a clash with Turkey or a re-match with Austria on the horizon, Malen said his team would celebrate to wash away the disappointment of the group phases.
"In the dressing room there's a bit of music, maybe we'll have a drink.
"You have to think about it from both sides, when you lose you feel bad, so it's nice to win."
Recent Stories
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
More Stories From World
-
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering12 minutes ago
-
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica19 minutes ago
-
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders19 minutes ago
-
107 killed in stampede at India religious gathering22 minutes ago
-
1.9 million now displaced in Gaza: UN humanitarian coordinator16 minutes ago
-
US to provide $2.3 bn in new security aid for Ukraine16 minutes ago
-
PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties2 hours ago
-
Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha talks: EU envoy2 hours ago
-
Training completed for New Gwadar International Airport in Hainan, China2 hours ago
-
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks3 hours ago
-
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector3 hours ago
-
Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions3 hours ago