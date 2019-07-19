Dutch state has 'very limited liability' for Srebrenica: supreme court

(@imziishan)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Dutch Supreme Court said Friday the government has only "very limited liability" for the deaths of hundreds of Muslims in the Srebrenica massacre in 1995, only partially upholding a lower court's ruling.

The court reduced the liability of the state to pay compensation to the families of 350 Muslim men who died after lightly armed Dutch UN peacekeepers were overrun by Bosnian Serb forces.