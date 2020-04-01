UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Sub Cuts Mission Short After Sailors Catch Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Dutch Sub Cuts Mission Short After Sailors Catch Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A Dutch Navy submarine has been forced to break off its mission near Scotland after several sailors tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Defense Ministry has said.

Fifteen members of the MS Dolfijn's 58-man crew developed mild flu-like symptoms last week and were tested on Monday. Eight were revealed to have antibodies for the virus.

The ministry said the sailors will take another test to determine whether they still have COVID-19.

The submarine is now sailing back to the Dutch port of Den Helder and is expected to arrive at the end of the week, 14 days earlier than planned. The crew will be quarantined.

The Netherlands reported 722 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 12,595. The death toll rose by 175 to 1,039. The government said schools, bars, restaurants and public spaces will stay closed until at least April 28.

Related Topics

Netherlands April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

44 minutes ago

Exporters announced donation for COVID-19 treatmen ..

41 seconds ago

Italy Registers 837 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,107 New Cas ..

42 seconds ago

Clarke among SFA staff to take 10 percent pay cut

44 seconds ago

Number of coronavirus infection testing labs to re ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.