MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has accepted for review Russia's complaint over the Hague court's ruling for Moscow to pay $57 billion to former Yukos shareholders, the Russian Ministry of Justice said Friday.

"On June 19, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, based on the opinion of the Dutch prosecutors, accepted for review the appeal of Russia, which requests to void the decision of the Court of Appeal in the Hague dated February 18, 2020," the ministry said in a press release.