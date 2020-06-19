UrduPoint.com
Dutch Supreme Court Accepts For Review Russia's Complaint On Yukos Case Ruling - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Dutch Supreme Court Accepts for Review Russia's Complaint on Yukos Case Ruling - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has accepted for review Russia's complaint over the Hague court's ruling for Moscow to pay $57 billion to former Yukos shareholders, the Russian Ministry of Justice said Friday.

"On June 19, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, based on the opinion of the Dutch prosecutors, accepted for review the appeal of Russia, which requests to void the decision of the Court of Appeal in the Hague dated February 18, 2020," the ministry said in a press release.

