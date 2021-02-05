Dutch Supreme Court May Rule on Appeal in Yukos Case by Year End - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands may make a ruling on the cassational appeal in the Yukos case by the end of the year, the Russian Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch court held a hearing to discuss Russia's appeal against the ruling of the Hague Court of Appeal, which upheld the 2014 ruling to award damage to three major shareholders of the now defunct oil firm Yukos.

Russian lawyers pointed to serious flaws in the arbitration awards, which the court of appeal ignored.

"The Supreme Court of the Netherlands may rule on the Russian Federation's cassational appeal by the end of 2021," the Russian ministry said in a statement.