UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Supreme Court May Rule On Appeal In Yukos Case By Year End - Russian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Dutch Supreme Court May Rule on Appeal in Yukos Case by Year End - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands may make a ruling on the cassational appeal in the Yukos case by the end of the year, the Russian Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch court held a hearing to discuss Russia's appeal against the ruling of the Hague Court of Appeal, which upheld the 2014 ruling to award damage to three major shareholders of the now defunct oil firm Yukos.

Russian lawyers pointed to serious flaws in the arbitration awards, which the court of appeal ignored.

"The Supreme Court of the Netherlands may rule on the Russian Federation's cassational appeal by the end of 2021," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Russia Lawyers Oil Netherlands May Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

12 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

37 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

46 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

46 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

15 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.