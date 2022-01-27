UrduPoint.com

Dutch Supreme Court Receives Cassation On Decision To Transfer 'Scythian Gold' To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands received an appeal to nullify the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal to transfer the Scythian Gold to Ukraine from Crimean museums, spokesman for the court Vincent Hyuntink told Sputnik.

"The complaint was filed. The next step is to start a preliminary administrative process," Hyuntink said.

He noted that the date of the hearings on the cassation has not yet been set.

