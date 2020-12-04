The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday rejected Russia's petition to suspend execution of the other court's ruling in favor of former Yukos shareholders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday rejected Russia's petition to suspend execution of the other court's ruling in favor of former Yukos shareholders.

"In the case between the Russian Federation and three former shareholders in Yukos Oil Company, the Supreme Court today dismissed the Russian Federation's application to suspend enforcement of the arbitral awards given in 2014.

These awards ordered the Russian Federation to pay around USD 50 billion in compensation for failing to protect the shareholders' interests," the court said in a press release.