(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday returned the case related to the payment of over $50 billion to the former shareholders of the now-defunct oil company Yukos by Russia to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

"In 2020, the Court of Appeal in The Hague upheld arbitral awards of 2014 in which the Russian Federation was ordered to pay damages, amounting to approximately USD 50 billion, to three (former) major shareholders in Yukos Oil Company. Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court's final judgement as well as the court's preceding judgement. The Supreme Court has honoured one of the Russian Federation's grounds of appeal. The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement on this ground. The other grounds have been rejected," the court said in a statement.