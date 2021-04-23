Dutch Supreme Court Says to Deliver Verdict on Ex-Yukos Shareholders Case on September 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands told Sputnik on Friday that it would deliver the ruling on the case of former shareholders of Russia's defunct oil firm Yukos on September 24.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch prosecutor general upheld the 2014 court ruling obligating Russia to pay compensation amounting to over $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders, advising the Supreme Court to do the same.

"The judgment of the Supreme Court is currently scheduled for September 24 and will be done in public," the court's representative said.