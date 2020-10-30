Dutch Supreme Court Says to Rule on Yukos Shareholders' Case After November 13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands will rule on the lawsuit from shareholders of now-defunct Russian oil company YUKOS after November 13, the court told Sputnik.

In June, the court admitted Russia's appeal on the decision of the court of appeal in the Hague, which ruled that Russia was to pay $57 billion to ex-YUKOS shareholders

According to Russian Deputy Minister of Justice Mikhail Galperin, the hearing on the case was expected to begin on October 30.

The Supreme Court it did not make a ruling on Friday, as it needed a consultation from a legal adviser, which is set for November 13. The court will rule after that, it said.