Dutch Supreme Court to Rule on Yukos Case on Friday Within Preliminary Proceedings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands will rule on the case of shareholders of the now-defunct Yukos oil company on December 4 as part of preliminary proceedings, the court's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

On November 13, the court received conclusions from the attorney general. The sides were given two weeks to respond. The Russian Ministry of Justice has told Sputnik that Russia disagrees with the conclusions, which recommended that the court reject Moscow's request to suspend the Hague's arbitration court decision.

In June, the Dutch Supreme Court accepted Russia's appeal on the decision by the court of appeal in the Hague, which held Moscow liable for $57 billion to be paid to the Yukos shareholders.

Russia has argued that the court has not taken into account the fact that claimants had repeatedly breached anti-corruption laws and gained access to the company's assets through bribes and fraud.