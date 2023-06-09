Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Transfer Scythian Gold to Ukraine

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld on Friday the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine.

"In October 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Scythian gold should be transferred to Ukraine. This decision remains in effect. This is what the Dutch Supreme Court ruled today," the court said in a statement.

The Scythian gold collection, consisting of almost 2,000 artifacts and belonging to several Crimean museums, was exhibited at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, before Crimea joined Russia. In August 2014, the Dutch museum decided not to transfer the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a competent judge makes a decision or an agreement between the parties is reached. In 2021, the court of appeal ruled that the objects should be returned to Ukraine. In January 2022, Crimean museums challenged the decision.