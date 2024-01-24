Open Menu

Dutch Tech Firm ASML Says Profits, Sales Jump In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Dutch tech firm ASML says profits, sales jump in 2023

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Dutch tech giant ASML, which supplies chipmaking machines to the semiconductor industry, reported Wednesday a rise in annual net profit despite a high-tech trade spat between China and the West.

Net profits came in at 7.8 billion Euros ($8.5 billion) for 2023, the firm said in its annual results statement, compared to 5.6 billion euros the previous year.

"The semiconductor industry continues to work through the bottom of the cycle," CEO Peter Wennink said in a statement.

"Although our customers are still not certain about the shape of the semiconductor market recovery this year, there are some positive signs," he added.

ASML is one of the world's leading manufacturers of equipment to make state-of-the-art semiconductor chips, which power everything from mobile phones to cars.

But the semiconductor industry has become a geopolitical battleground, as the West seeks to restrict China's access over fears the chips could be used for advanced weaponry.

ASML announced earlier this month that it had been blocked from exporting "a small number" of its advanced machines to China, amid reports of US pressure on the Dutch government.

At the time, Beijing lashed out at what it called "bullying behaviour" by Washington, adding that it "seriously violates international trade rules".

China has described the restrictions placed on exports as "technological terrorism".

Amid the trade tensions with China, there are also concerns Beijing may introduce its own export controls on gallium and germanium -- two rare earth metals critical for the manufacture of semiconductors.

ASML has shrugged off the financial impact of the geopolitical headwinds, with top officials saying the firm is well placed to weather the storm.

The company has said it expects flat sales this year, which it has called a "transition year", before registering "significant growth" in 2025.

Net sales for 2023 came in at 27.6 billion euros, up from 21.1 billion euros in 2022.

Related Topics

Weather Storm World Exports Mobile China Washington Company Beijing May Market From Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

14 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

14 hours ago
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

14 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

14 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

14 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

14 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

14 hours ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World