Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Netherlands will close Primary schools next week and extend a night-time lockdown until January 14 as fears grow over the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

Schools will close from December 20, a week before the Christmas holidays were due to start, Rutte told a press conference.