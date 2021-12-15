UrduPoint.com

Dutch To Close Primary Schools To Curb Covid Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:48 AM

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

The Netherlands will close primary schools next week and extend a night-time lockdown until January 14 as fears grow over the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Netherlands will close Primary schools next week and extend a night-time lockdown until January 14 as fears grow over the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

Schools will close from December 20, a week before the Christmas holidays were due to start, Rutte told a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Holidays Netherlands January December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

20 minutes ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

2 minutes ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

2 minutes ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

3 minutes ago
 UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to S ..

UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to Staff Detained in Yemen - Offic ..

3 minutes ago
 Baboons can reproduce social conventions to proble ..

Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: study

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.