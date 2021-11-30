Dutch to free couple who left quarantine hotel: lawyer

The Netherlands will free a couple who absconded from a quarantine hotel but were later arrested after they boarded a flight to Spain over the weekend, their lawyer said on Tuesday

"I hereby inform you... that the 'quarantine couple' has been or will be released from their isolation," Bart Maes said in a statement to AFP following the pair's confinement to a secure hospital ward.