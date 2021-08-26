Dutch to halt Kabul evacuation flights: government

(@FahadShabbir)

The Dutch government said it would stop evacuation flights from Kabul on Thursday after being told by US forces to leave the Afghan capital's airport ahead of the withdrawal of American troops

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Dutch government said it would stop evacuation flights from Kabul on Thursday after being told by US forces to leave the Afghan capital's airport ahead of the withdrawal of American troops.

"The Netherlands has been informed today by the United States that it has to leave and will in all probability run the last flights later today," the Dutch foreign and defence ministers said in a letter to parliament.