Dutch To Put Four On Trial For Murder Over MH17: Relatives

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:07 PM

Dutch prosecutors are to charge four people with murder over the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine, with a trial due early next year, relatives of the victims said Wednesda

Nieuwegein, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Dutch prosecutors are to charge four people with murder over the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine, with a trial due early next year, relatives of the victims said Wednesday.

"There is a court case on March 9 2020 against four people for murder," Silene Fredriksz, whose son and daughter-in-law were killed in the disaster, told reporters after family members were briefed on the charges.

