Dutch top court overturns $50-billion Yukos payout

The Hague, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Dutch supreme court on Friday overturned an order for Russia to pay $50 billion to former shareholders in the oil giant Yukos, and said the case must go back to a lower court.

"Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court's final judgment" backing the payout, it said in a statement. "The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgment".