UrduPoint.com

Dutch Top Court Overturns $50-billion Yukos Payout

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:25 PM

Dutch top court overturns $50-billion Yukos payout

The Dutch supreme court on Friday overturned an order for Russia to pay $50 billion to former shareholders in the oil giant Yukos, and said the case must go back to a lower court

The Hague, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Dutch supreme court on Friday overturned an order for Russia to pay $50 billion to former shareholders in the oil giant Yukos, and said the case must go back to a lower court.

"Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court's final judgment" backing the payout, it said in a statement. "The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgment".

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Oil Amsterdam Billion Court

Recent Stories

Abducted university workers freed in Nigeria: poli ..

Abducted university workers freed in Nigeria: police

51 seconds ago
 Philippines eases Covid curbs in Manila as cases f ..

Philippines eases Covid curbs in Manila as cases fall

53 seconds ago
 China release action plan to improve child health

China release action plan to improve child health

56 seconds ago
 Francisco Javier Vera, the 12-yr-old climate activ ..

Francisco Javier Vera, the 12-yr-old climate activist with a big impact

59 seconds ago
 Perfect Choice for Industry Leaders: vivo X70 Pro

Perfect Choice for Industry Leaders: vivo X70 Pro

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia won the toss, opt to f ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia won the toss, opt to field first

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.