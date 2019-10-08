UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Urge 'more Realism' From UK On Brexit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:46 AM

Dutch urge 'more realism' from UK on Brexit

Britain must show "more realism and clarity" on its new Brexit proposals this week to reach a deal with the EU, the Dutch foreign minister said Monday after meeting Britain's negotiator

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain must show "more realism and clarity" on its new Brexit proposals this week to reach a deal with the EU, the Dutch foreign minister said Monday after meeting Britain's negotiator.

The Netherlands' Stef Blok said he had had a "frank and honest discussion" on Britain's plans "as good neighbours do" with visiting Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.

As part of a fresh diplomatic offensive by London, Barclay was in The Hague to discuss Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest plans to avoid a chaotic "no deal" Brexit on October 31.

"Important questions still remain on UK #Brexit proposals and more realism and clarity necessary this week," Blok said on Twitter, describing Britain and the Netherlands as "North Sea neighbours".

The Dutchman said the EU had "full support" for the EU's negotiator Michel Barnier, after Brussels reacted sceptically to Johnson's suggestions for replacing the deal his predecessor Theresa May reached with the EU.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday he had told Johnson on the telephone that "important questions remain about the British proposals" and "there is a lot of work to be done ahead" of a key EU summit on October 17.

The Netherlands has warned of a potentially serious impact to its economy from Brexit. It is the fourth biggest exporter of goods to Britain after Germany, the US and China, according to the Dutch Central Statistics Bureau.

Britain is also the third biggest export market for Dutch goods in 2018, although total value has dropped for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2017, following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Blok earlier this year posed with a large blue muppet-style monster named "Brexit" as part of a Dutch government campaign warning businesses to prepare for Britain's departure.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister China Twitter Germany Brussels London The Hague Netherlands Brexit May October 2017 2016 2018 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Huge financial support reaches Maulana Fazlur Rehm ..

15 seconds ago

Cebu Pacific ups its AI game by introducing the al ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 8, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.