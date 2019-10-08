Dutch urge 'more realism' from UK on Brexit

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain must show "more realism and clarity" on its new Brexit proposals this week to reach a deal with the EU, the Dutch foreign minister said Monday after meeting Britain's negotiator

The Netherlands' Stef Blok said he had had a "frank and honest discussion" on Britain's plans "as good neighbours do" with visiting Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.

As part of a fresh diplomatic offensive by London, Barclay was in The Hague to discuss Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest plans to avoid a chaotic "no deal" Brexit on October 31.

"Important questions still remain on UK #Brexit proposals and more realism and clarity necessary this week," Blok said on Twitter, describing Britain and the Netherlands as "North Sea neighbours".

The Dutchman said the EU had "full support" for the EU's negotiator Michel Barnier, after Brussels reacted sceptically to Johnson's suggestions for replacing the deal his predecessor Theresa May reached with the EU.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday he had told Johnson on the telephone that "important questions remain about the British proposals" and "there is a lot of work to be done ahead" of a key EU summit on October 17.

The Netherlands has warned of a potentially serious impact to its economy from Brexit. It is the fourth biggest exporter of goods to Britain after Germany, the US and China, according to the Dutch Central Statistics Bureau.

Britain is also the third biggest export market for Dutch goods in 2018, although total value has dropped for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2017, following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Blok earlier this year posed with a large blue muppet-style monster named "Brexit" as part of a Dutch government campaign warning businesses to prepare for Britain's departure.