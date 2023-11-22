Open Menu

Dutch Vote In Election Thriller

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Dutch voters cast ballots Wednesday in an unpredictable election that will usher in a new political era after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's record 13-year stint in charge.

Opinion polls suggest the result is far too close to predict, with any of four candidates -- including one from the far-right -- within striking distance of power in the EU's fifth-largest economy.

The vote is being closely watched across Europe and further afield: the Netherlands tends to punch above its weight in the EU and on the world stage, with steadfast support for Ukraine and eurozone fiscal discipline.

Polls suggested huge numbers were undecided going into election day, making the result a literal coin-toss for one voter.

"For me, this is a bit of a different election because anyone can win. In the end it came down to two candidates. I tossed a coin and chose one," Vincent Spijker, a 54-year-old quality control manager told AFP after casting his vote.

Curbing immigration, solving a crippling housing shortage that especially affects Dutch youth, and the cost-of-living crisis have dominated the campaign. The war in Gaza and climate change have received less focus.

Whoever comes out top will face a long struggle to form a workable coalition, a process that will likely last well into next year. The last Rutte government took 271 days to be formed.

