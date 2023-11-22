Open Menu

Dutch Vote In Knife-edge Election

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dutch vote in knife-edge election

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Dutch voters headed to the polls Wednesday for a nail-biting election that will transform the country's political landscape after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's record 13 years in power.

Opinion polls have fluctuated wildly in the run-up to election day, with four candidates -- including one from the far-right -- seen as having a shot at taking the helm of the EU's fifth-biggest economy.

The stakes are high: punching above its weight in the European Union and on the world stage, the Netherlands is a steadfast supporter of Ukraine and strict fiscal discipline in the eurozone.

But polls showed a huge percentage of voters remained undecided right up to election day, making for a tense and unpredictable vote.

"For me, this is a bit of a different election because anyone can win. In the end, it came down to two candidates. I tossed a coin and chose one," Vincent Spijker, a 54-year-old manager told AFP after casting his vote.

Voting closes at 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) when exit polls are published. Turnout is usually relatively high above 70 percent.

Could the Netherlands elect its first woman prime minister? Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the centre-right VVD party and successor to Rutte, is hoping to cap a meteoric career by clinching the top job.

Born in Turkey, the charismatic 46-year-old has taken a hard line on immigration, pledging to drive down refugee numbers -- a paradox to many as she arrived as a young girl following her asylum-seeking father.

Hard-working and media-savvy with a strong presence on Instagram, Yesilgoz has shrugged off the fact that she would make history as the first woman PM, but told AFP at a recent rally: "It's about time."

Yesilgoz immediately raised eyebrows by declaring a willingness to welcome anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders into a VVD-led coalition -- a radical departure from Rutte's policy.

Wilders has sought to tone down some of his more hardline views, even saying there were "bigger problems" than bringing down asylum numbers and that he could put some of his anti-Islam positions "in the freezer".

If he were prime minister he would govern "for all Dutch people," Wilders insisted during an election-eve debate.

His PVV party appeared to have some momentum in the final days of campaigning, enjoying a big spike in the polls, and he seems likely to play some role in post-election jockeying.

A Wilders win would be a political earthquake felt beyond the Netherlands, but it is unclear who would accept to join a PVV-led coalition, making forming a government tricky.

More Stories From World