Open Menu

Dutch Voters Kick Off Marathon EU Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Dutch voters kick off marathon EU elections

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Dutch voters will on Thursday kick off a four-day election marathon across the 27 nations of the European Union -- providing an early litmus test of how far right the next EU parliament might shift.

The EU's 370 million voters are called to the polls at a time of deep geopolitical uncertainty for the bloc. The bulk of countries including powerhouses France and Germany will vote on Sunday, but the opening contest in The Netherlands will offer a glimpse of the strength of the far-right -- whose predicted surge is the election's top issue.

The Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders, the surprise winner of national elections last November, is also projected to top the EU polls. Though it dropped its pledge of a "Nexit" referendum on leaving the bloc, the PVV's manifesto remains fiercely eurosceptic.

The Netherlands is just one of a long list of countries where nationalist, far-right and other eurosceptic forces are expected to come out on top in the EU vote.

Polls suggest the hard-right could grab around a quarter of the new parliament's 720 seats.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote France European Union Germany Marathon Netherlands November Sunday Top Million

Recent Stories

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

27 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

4 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

13 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

13 hours ago
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

13 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

13 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From World