Dutch voters kick off marathon EU elections

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Dutch voters will on Thursday kick off a four-day election marathon across the 27 nations of the European Union -- providing an early litmus test of how far right the next EU parliament might shift.

The EU's 370 million voters are called to the polls at a time of deep geopolitical uncertainty for the bloc. The bulk of countries including powerhouses France and Germany will vote on Sunday, but the opening contest in The Netherlands will offer a glimpse of the strength of the far-right -- whose predicted surge is the election's top issue.

The Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders, the surprise winner of national elections last November, is also projected to top the EU polls. Though it dropped its pledge of a "Nexit" referendum on leaving the bloc, the PVV's manifesto remains fiercely eurosceptic.

The Netherlands is just one of a long list of countries where nationalist, far-right and other eurosceptic forces are expected to come out on top in the EU vote.

Polls suggest the hard-right could grab around a quarter of the new parliament's 720 seats.