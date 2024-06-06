Dutch Voters Kick Off Marathon EU Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Dutch voters will on Thursday kick off a four-day election marathon across the 27 nations of the European Union -- providing an early litmus test of how far right the next EU parliament might shift.
The EU's 370 million voters are called to the polls at a time of deep geopolitical uncertainty for the bloc. The bulk of countries including powerhouses France and Germany will vote on Sunday, but the opening contest in The Netherlands will offer a glimpse of the strength of the far-right -- whose predicted surge is the election's top issue.
The Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders, the surprise winner of national elections last November, is also projected to top the EU polls. Though it dropped its pledge of a "Nexit" referendum on leaving the bloc, the PVV's manifesto remains fiercely eurosceptic.
The Netherlands is just one of a long list of countries where nationalist, far-right and other eurosceptic forces are expected to come out on top in the EU vote.
Polls suggest the hard-right could grab around a quarter of the new parliament's 720 seats.
Recent Stories
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
More Stories From World
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash5 minutes ago
-
Ukraine drone strike halts operations at Russian refinery15 minutes ago
-
Harry Potter offers magical boost to UK tourism15 minutes ago
-
Swiss renewable energy battle moves to the ballots25 minutes ago
-
Russia says one dead, dozens injured in Siberia tram collision25 minutes ago
-
Russia says one dead, 90 injured in Siberia tram collision25 minutes ago
-
Meditation and AI as Paris Olympics embraces 'mindfulness'45 minutes ago
-
After a bitter break-up, Trump makes up with billionaire donors45 minutes ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash1 hour ago
-
China's commercial CERES-1 rocket launches 3 satellites1 hour ago
-
Four killed, 20 injured in Czech train collision1 hour ago
-
Domestic comedy continues to lead China's daily box office1 hour ago