Dutch Warship in Black Sea Headed Towards Kerch Strait on June 24 - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Dutch navy frigate Evertsen in the Black Sea changed its course on June 24 and began to move towards the Kerch Strait, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands said that Russian fighter jets caused a "dangerous situation" near Evertsen in the Black Sea.

"On June 24, 2021, by means of objective control of the Black Sea Fleet over the actions of NATO ships in the Black Sea, it was established that the frigate Evertsen of the Dutch Navy, located in neutral waters, changed its course and began to move in the direction of the Kerch Strait.

To prevent illegal crossing to the territorial waters of Russian, a Su-30 fighter jet and a Su-24 bomber from a unit that was on duty took off to the air," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Russian aircraft flew "at a safe distance" from the Dutch warship which then changed its course and moved away from Russian waters.

"The crews of Russian aircraft returned to their home airfields. Flights of Russian aircraft were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the ministry added.