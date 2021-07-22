Dutch Watchdog Slaps TikTok With $885,000 Fine for Privacy Law Violation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) on Thursday fined social network TikTok 750,000 euro ($885,000) for violating the privacy law in regards to children.

"The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) has imposed a fine of ‚¬ 750,000 on TikTok for violating the privacy of young children," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the agreement on the processing of personal data that the user has to sign during the app's installation and usage is in English.

Considering that most TikTok users are children, they might face difficulty reading and understanding the details of said agreement, which is "an infringement of privacy legislation ... based on the principle that people must always be given a clear idea of what is being done with their personal data," the DPA clarified.

The investigation into the possible breach of privacy law concerning children was launched last year.

TikTok has filed an appeal to object the fine.