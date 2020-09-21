Dutch Woman Contacts Dengue Fever in Southern France - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A Dutch woman has caught Dengue Fever after being bitten by a mosquito in southern France's commune of La Croix-Valmer, the Nederlandse Omroep Stichting broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

According to the news outlet, the woman became unwell in August and was diagnosed with the disease in the Netherlands. Her present condition is unknown.

The RIVM said that it was a matter of bad luck, as it is rare for a person to get this disease from a mosquito bite, and there was no reason to be concerned.

Dengue Fever is caused by four eponymous viruses transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Its symptoms include nausea, rash, fever and various types of pain.