Duterte Agrees To Run As Philippine Vice President In 2022 - Ruling Party

Duterte Agrees to Run as Philippine Vice President in 2022 - Ruling Party

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the endorsement of the ruling party PDP-Laban to run as its vice presidential candidate in 2022, the party said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the endorsement of the ruling party PDP-Laban to run as its vice presidential candidate in 2022, the party said on Tuesday.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people and accepted the endorsement of the PDP-Laban party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections," the PDP-Laban stated.

Duterte's run for the country's second highest post would mean the continuity of Philippine policy to fight COVID-19, it added.

The president's office has not yet officially announced that Duterte accepted the endorsement, but presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed Duterte's meeting with the PDP-Laban head.

Under the Philippines' constitution, the president can serve for one 6-year term in office that is why several leaders ran for lower posts after completing their presidential tenure. Duterte's term is due to end in June next year.

