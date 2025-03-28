Duterte clan rallies as ex-Philippine leader marks 80th in jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Family and supporters of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte will rally Friday to mark his 80th birthday and protest against his detention in The Hague on a charge of crimes against humanity.

Duterte could spend the remainder of his life in jail if convicted at the International Criminal Court (ICC) of the charge tied to his "war on drugs" in which thousands were killed.

Supporters are planning more than 200 simultaneous birthday rallies demanding his release.

Presidential palace spokeswoman Claire Castro however warned pro-Duterte protesters that they were "bordering the line of inciting to sedition".

Castro said that Philippine officials wished Duterte "good health, good fortune", but added that "he needs that.

"

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, his eldest daughter, has been in the Dutch city since shortly after his arrest helping assemble his legal team.

In a birthday message, Sara Duterte said her father "knows he will face the ICC with the Filipino people", adding that the support "makes the challenges he is facing today more bearable".

Another of the ex-president's daughters, 20-year-old Veronica, as well as her mother, Cielito Avancena, said they failed to get inside the prison to see him this week -- but remained hopeful.

Veronica Duterte said her father had "always been a force to be reckoned with, even in his sunset days", in a post on social media.

"We will make certain that his legacy lives on", she added.