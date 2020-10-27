UrduPoint.com
Duterte Extends Quarantine In Capital Manila Region Until Nov 30 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the coronavirus-fuelled lockdown in the capital Manila region until the end of November, the Inquirer news agency reported on Tuesday.

The news agency cited Duterte's taped speech that aired on Tuesday morning.

The Philippines has imposed a general community quarantine (GCQ) in Manila and 12 other provinces to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The GCQ involves the wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, and restrictions on the operation of public places, institutions, businesses and transport.

According to the Inquirer, Duterte also extended the quarantine until late November in the provinces of Batangas and Lanao del Sur, as well as in several cities across the country.

To date, the Philippines has confirmed over 373,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 328,000 recoveries and 7,053 deaths.

