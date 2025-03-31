Open Menu

Duterte Lawyer: 'compelling' Grounds To Throw Case Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Rodrigo Duterte's lead lawyer said Sunday there was a "compelling" argument to throw out the International Criminal Court case against the former Philippines president before it even comes to trial.

Nicholas Kaufman told AFP in an interview in The Hague he hoped to stop the case before the ICC confirms the charges against Duterte by arguing the court cannot exercise its jurisdiction.

He said the Philippines' withdrawal from the court had become effective well before an investigation was authorised.

Duterte, 80, faces a charge of crimes against humanity for murder over his "war on drugs" that claimed the lives of thousands of mostly poor men, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

British-Israeli lawyer Kaufman, 56, said: "Coming back to the jurisdictional point, obviously you don't need to be the dean of a law faculty to realise that that's going to be a huge issue at pre-trial."

"I think that the jurisdictional argument is compelling as defence counsel. I believe that it should succeed and I would be hugely disappointed if it doesn't succeed," he added.

"We hope to persuade the judges pre-trial that it (the court) cannot exercise its jurisdiction over the case. There won't be a confirmation-of-charges hearing if the judges rule in our favour."

A confirmation of charges hearing, where prosecutor and defence first lay out their evidence, is currently scheduled for September 23.

The issue of jurisdiction is key in this case as the Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019.

However, when the court issued its arrest warrant for Duterte, it noted that the alleged crimes took place while the country was still an ICC member.

"As the alleged conduct has taken place between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019 on the territory of the Philippines, it falls within the Court's jurisdiction," the ICC said.

The ICC chief prosecutor's application for his arrest said Duterte's alleged crimes were "part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population" in the Philippines.

The families of victims of his war on drugs see the ICC case as a long-awaited chance for justice.

