Duterte May Visit Russia In October, No Final Dates Yet - National Security Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:41 PM

Duterte May Visit Russia in October, No Final Dates Yet - National Security Adviser

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte may visit Russia in October, but there are no final dates yet, Philippine National Security Adviser and Director General of the National Security Council Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte may visit Russia in October, but there are no final dates yet, Philippine National Security Adviser and Director General of the National Security Council Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik in an interview.

Duterte had to cut short his May 2017 visit and return to the Philippines due to clashes with Islamist militias that broke out on the Mindanao Island. According to Esperon, the meeting between the two leaders lasted for an hour.

"There are many other things that they have to probably discuss.

So a visit of president Duterte here in October will be something very good, because, as far as I know, president Duterte admires president Putin very much ... But there is nothing final yet," Esperon said.

"When you have relationship with one country it is important that you have good relations with the leader of that country, just like president Putin likes president Duterte, and president Duterte likes president Putin. They understand each other very well," the official added.

