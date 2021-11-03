UrduPoint.com

Duterte Orders Military To Bypass Vaccine 'gridlock'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:15 PM

Duterte orders military to bypass vaccine 'gridlock'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered military and police to airlift Covid-19 vaccines across the country's provinces to bypass "gridlocks" in jab distribution that he blamed on local governments

Manila, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered military and police to airlift Covid-19 vaccines across the country's provinces to bypass "gridlocks" in jab distribution that he blamed on local governments.

While nearly 90 percent of adults in the capital region are fully vaccinated, only about 35 percent of adults in the country have had both jabs.

"(Supplies) will no longer pass through the provincial government because that would be another gridlock," Duterte said in a meeting with pandemic advisers on Tuesday that was broadcast Wednesday.

Duterte has leaned heavily on the armed services to fight the pandemic. They enforced one of the world's most severe lockdowns and transported medical supplies across the country and internationally.

"Upon delivery by plane and arrival at the (vaccine operations centre), the helicopters there will take over.

They would be the ones to take them to the municipal governments," the president said.

"The armed forces have the lift capability," military spokesman Colonel Ramon Zagala told AFP Wednesday.

At the same meeting Tuesday, Carlito Galvez, head of the country's Covid-19 task force, acknowledged that local governments needed to "boost their capacity" to inject more people per day as well as to "procure their own cold chain system" to store more vaccines.

Health secretary Francisco Duque told Duterte coronavirus cases were on a "downward trend" across the country after a September peak.

The government eased some pandemic restrictions in October, opening cinemas and gyms in the capital and allowing higher capacities at restaurants and on public transport.

On Wednesday the government rolled out vaccines for 12.7 million young people aged 12-17.

Related Topics

World Police Young Same September October Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to announce historic relief package today

PM to announce historic relief package today

4 minutes ago
 Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

29 seconds ago
 Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,00 ..

Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients - Reports

31 seconds ago
 Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's in ..

Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's incentives: Farrukh

35 seconds ago
 Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

3 minutes ago
 London killings spark surge in women's self-defenc ..

London killings spark surge in women's self-defence classes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.