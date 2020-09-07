Duterte Pardons US Marine Convicted Over Death of Filipino Transgender Woman - Manila

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte granted on Monday an "absolute pardon" to US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was convicted over the death of a Filipino transgender woman, the country's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin said.

Jennifer Laud's body was found in October of 2014 in Olongapo city's hotel room with strangulation marks on her neck. Pemberton was reported to have checked in the hotel together with Laude and was also the last person seen with the trans woman prior to her death. In December 2015, the US soldier had been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"Cutting matters short over what constitutes time served, and since where he was detained was not in the prisoner's control”and to do justice”the President has granted an absolute pardon to Pemberton.

Here at the Palace," Locsin wrote on Twitter.

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper, the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court ordered the release of Pemberton on September 1 on the recomputation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance.

The Philippines, a former US colony, has an agreement with the United States that gives it jurisdiction over cases involving US soldiers accused of crimes on Filipino soil, but the United States is allowed to hold its nationals in custody for the duration of the trial.