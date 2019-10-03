Duterte Sees Philippines' Insufficient Diplomatic Ties With Russia as Strategic Oversight

The insufficiency of the Philippines' diplomatic ties with Russia can be seen as "an oversight of strategic proportion," President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The insufficiency of the Philippines ' diplomatic ties with Russia can be seen as "an oversight of strategic proportion," President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday.

"Russia remained under margins of our diplomacy. I view this as an oversight of strategic proportion.

I thank [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin for the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to robust and comprehensive Philippines-Russia partnership," Duterte said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi.

He recalled his first visit to Russia in 2017, saying that it lead to "meaningful and historic developments in our relations."