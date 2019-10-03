UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duterte Sees Philippines' Insufficient Diplomatic Ties With Russia As Strategic Oversight

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:53 PM

Duterte Sees Philippines' Insufficient Diplomatic Ties With Russia as Strategic Oversight

The insufficiency of the Philippines' diplomatic ties with Russia can be seen as "an oversight of strategic proportion," President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The insufficiency of the Philippines' diplomatic ties with Russia can be seen as "an oversight of strategic proportion," President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday.

"Russia remained under margins of our diplomacy. I view this as an oversight of strategic proportion.

I thank [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin for the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to robust and comprehensive Philippines-Russia partnership," Duterte said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi.

He recalled his first visit to Russia in 2017, saying that it lead to "meaningful and historic developments in our relations."

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Lead Philippines 2017

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

56 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

56 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.