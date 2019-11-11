UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duterte To Hand Over Presidential Powers To Executive Secretary For 3-Day Leave

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Duterte to Hand Over Presidential Powers to Executive Secretary for 3-Day Leave

Philippine Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will be designated as a caretaker head of the government while President Rodrigo Duterte takes a 3-day break this week, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Philippine Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will be designated as a caretaker head of the government while President Rodrigo Duterte takes a 3-day break this week, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Monday.

"What I know is Tuesday, tomorrow, is the start of his rest," the spokesman said, as cited by the Rappler news portal.

According to the official, the president will spend most of the time in his hometown of Davao City.

Panelo also added that Duterte decided to take a break as he was "always lacking sleep" and "overworked."

The handling of the government, a function performed by the president in the Philippines, will be left to the executive secretary as Vice President Leni Robredo is "so busy with the drug war.

"

In October, Duterte was slightly injured in a motorcycle accident when he fell off during a ride inside the Malacanang Palace, the president's official residence. The accident forced the president to cancel his visit to Japan for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony that took place earlier this month.

This situation will not be the first time that Medialdea will serve as a government caretaker. When Duterte leaves the country for official foreign trips, the executive secretary is often assigned officer-in-charge of the government.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Visit Salvador Davao Japan Philippines October Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest in Sharj ..

16 minutes ago

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

30 minutes ago

Faizan Riaz smashes scintillating double century f ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates opens dedicated check-in terminal for cru ..

46 minutes ago

Gargash meets with Chinese official

46 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.