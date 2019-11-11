Duterte to Hand Over Presidential Powers to Executive Secretary for 3-Day Leave

(@imziishan)

Philippine Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will be designated as a caretaker head of the government while President Rodrigo Duterte takes a 3-day break this week, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Monday

"What I know is Tuesday, tomorrow, is the start of his rest," the spokesman said, as cited by the Rappler news portal.

According to the official, the president will spend most of the time in his hometown of Davao City.

Panelo also added that Duterte decided to take a break as he was "always lacking sleep" and "overworked."

The handling of the government, a function performed by the president in the Philippines, will be left to the executive secretary as Vice President Leni Robredo is "so busy with the drug war.

In October, Duterte was slightly injured in a motorcycle accident when he fell off during a ride inside the Malacanang Palace, the president's official residence. The accident forced the president to cancel his visit to Japan for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony that took place earlier this month.

This situation will not be the first time that Medialdea will serve as a government caretaker. When Duterte leaves the country for official foreign trips, the executive secretary is often assigned officer-in-charge of the government.