UrduPoint.com

Duterte To Run For Vice President Of Philippines In 2022 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

Duterte to Run for Vice President of Philippines in 2022 - Reports

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for the country's vice president in the 2022 elections, the GMA News website reported on Saturday, citing presidential spokesman Martin Andanar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for the country's vice president in the 2022 elections, the GMA news website reported on Saturday, citing presidential spokesman Martin Andanar.

In October, Duterte announced his retirement from politics by refusing to file his candidacy for the vice president's office, as he cannot be elected as president again under the country's constitution.

Speaking to journalists at the main office of the country's election commission, Andanar said that Duterte would file his candidacy on November 15.

Meanwhile, the president's daughter and mayor of the city of Davao, Sara Duterte-Carpio, was reported to be running for vice president on behalf of the Lakas-CMD party.

The Philippines will hold a general election on May 9.

