Duterte To Skip Philippine Trial Of Russia Virus Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:54 PM

Duterte to skip Philippine trial of Russia virus vaccine

The Philippines will begin large-scale human testing of Russia's coronavirus vaccine in October, but President Rodrigo Duterte will not receive the inoculation until regulators guarantee its safety, his spokesman said Thursday

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Philippines will begin large-scale human testing of Russia's coronavirus vaccine in October, but President Rodrigo Duterte will not receive the inoculation until regulators guarantee its safety, his spokesman said Thursday.

Duterte had offered himself up as a guinea pig for the very first jab, expressing "huge trust" in the vaccine, despite growing scepticism about its effectiveness.

But his spokesman Harry Roque said the president was scheduled to receive the vaccine no earlier than May 1 -- weeks after the Russian-funded Phase 3 clinical trial in the archipelago is due to end in March.

The country's food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the vaccine -- developed by the Gamaleya research institute and the Russian defence ministry -- in April.

