UrduPoint.com

Duterte's Daughter Sara To Run For Philippines Vice President: Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:56 AM

Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vice president: official

The daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice president in elections next May, the government's official election monitor said Saturday

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice president in elections next May, the government's official election monitor said Saturday.

The Commission on Elections announced on its official Facebook page that Sara Duterte would be running for the post, replacing another candidate.

Her surprise move came days before the November 15 deadline for candidates to make a late entry into the 2022 elections.

Sara Duterte had been widely expected to run for president in a bid to succeed her father, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term.

For months, she had insisted she wanted to serve another term as Davao City mayor, the family's southern bailiwick, despite consistently leading in surveys of voter preferences for the next president.

Speculation about her plans intensified this week after she suddenly withdrew from the mayoral contest, quit her regional party and joined Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, the national political party of her close ally and former president Gloria Arroyo.

"I thank my supporters. I hope whatever happens in the next few days, I will be able to give them what they want," she told reporters Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Facebook Davao May November Democrats Muslim Post Family From Government

Recent Stories

Secretary Housing reviews Vehari's development sch ..

Secretary Housing reviews Vehari's development schemes

2 minutes ago
 Warm cloth shopkeepers minting money by displaying ..

Warm cloth shopkeepers minting money by displaying 'winter new arrival sales'

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani mango exports to China increased by more ..

Pakistani mango exports to China increased by more than 10 times

2 minutes ago
 PM calls int'l community for urgent measures to pr ..

PM calls int'l community for urgent measures to prevent economic  in Afghanista ..

25 minutes ago
 U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas ..

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West Visits Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Balanced diet, daily exercise, healthy lifestyle h ..

Balanced diet, daily exercise, healthy lifestyle help control diabetes: Dr Umar ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.