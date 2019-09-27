UrduPoint.com
DW Denies Meddling In Russian Affairs, Hopes Accreditation Issue Will Be Resolved Soon

DW Denies Meddling in Russian Affairs, Hopes Accreditation Issue Will Be Resolved Soon

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Germany's Deutsche Welle (DW) broadcaster refuted on Friday all accusations of meddling in Moscow's internal affairs and expressed hope that the situation with possible revocation of its accreditation in Russia will be resolved soon.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian lower house's investigative commission on foreign interference, Vasily Piskarev, said he would ask the Foreign Ministry to consider withdrawing DW's accreditation in Russia in light of claims that the broadcaster encouraged local residents to take to the streets during unauthorized rallies in Moscow this summer.

"At its meeting in Berlin today, a DW broadcasting council discussed the allegations by the [State] Duma commission cited in media reports.

After detailed information from an intendant was carefully examined, the council concluded that DW's stories from Russia did not contain controversy. The broadcasting council rejected the accusations of interference in the internal affairs of Russia," DW said.

The statement also noted that the council hoped the situation would be resolved quickly.

The unauthorized Moscow rallies were organized after several opposition candidates, who were believed to have falsified signatures in their support, were banned from running the city council election.  

