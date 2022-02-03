DW Finds Out About Russia's Response From Media - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:41 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Christoph Jumpelt, the official spokesman of Deutsche Welle, said that the broadcaster found out about Moscow's measures against it from the media and did not receive any official notifications.
"We have not yet received anything official either in Berlin or in Moscow," Jumpelt told Spiegel, adding that DW will make a statement soon.