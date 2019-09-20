UrduPoint.com
DW May Lose Accreditation In Russia If Fails Attend Foreign Meddling Committee - Lawmaker

The German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) risks to lose accreditation in Russia, if its management again refuses to participate in another session of the Russian lower house's investigative commission on foreign interference, which will take place on September 27, member of the Council of the Russian State Duma Adalbi Shkhagoshev told Sputnik

On September 4, DW in a letter to the commission's chairman, Vasilii Piskarev, said it refused to take part in the last commission's meeting, citing legal restrictions. However, the broadcaster's head of general management, Johannes Hoffmann, invited Piskarev to visit Bonn or Berlin to meet with DW's director general for a detailed discussion.

On September 4, DW in a letter to the commission's chairman, Vasilii Piskarev, said it refused to take part in the last commission's meeting, citing legal restrictions. However, the broadcaster's head of general management, Johannes Hoffmann, invited Piskarev to visit Bonn or Berlin to meet with DW's director general for a detailed discussion.

"I will send an appeal through the Foreign Ministry and [the Russian communications watchdog] Roskomnadzor to temporarily withdraw or suspend their accreditation in Russia, if they do not respond and continue turning us down.

We have no other approach. They categorically refused to engage in a civilized dialogue, while we in the State Duma are ready to go all the way," Shkhagoshev said.

The DW broadcaster had been covering this summer's unauthorized rallies in Moscow that were called over the disqualification of opposition figures from the city council election race. It was accused by Russian officials of interfering in the country's internal affairs by calling on local residents to take to the streets. The broadcaster has refuted the allegations, saying that it had not published any such articles.

Following the scandal, Russian lawmakers decided in August to establish a 12-member commission to investigate cases of foreign interference in domestic affairs.

