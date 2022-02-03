UrduPoint.com

DW Moscow Bureau Not Commenting On Russia's Measures Against Broadcaster

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The Moscow Bureau of Deutsche Welle did not comment on Russia's measures against the broadcaster imposed on Thursday and told Sputnik that the head office should be contacted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Moscow Bureau of Deutsche Welle did not comment on Russia's measures against the broadcaster imposed on Thursday and told Sputnik that the head office should be contacted.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow closes the Deutsche Welle's bureau and cancels the accreditation of its employees in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

"In Moscow, we do not comment on this, please contact the head office in Bonn, the press secretary," the bureau said.

>