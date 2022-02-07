MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Deutsche Welle reporters can work in Russia if they arrive as part of the pool of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Scholz will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 15.

"Of course, if there are representatives of Deutsche Welle in the journalistic pool, yes, they will be able to work," Peskov told reporters.