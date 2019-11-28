(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dwellers of Jabbar valley,a small hamlet in Abbotabad district have sought help of Wildlife Department of KP for protection of Khaleej Phesants found in the area from attack by jackals and foxes during winter season

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Dwellers of Jabbar valley,a small hamlet in Abbotabad district have sought help of Wildlife Department of KP for protection of Khaleej Phesants found in the area from attack by jackals and foxes during winter season.

Jabbar valley is serving as a safe sanctuary for rare Khalij pheasants because of conservation conscious approach of its dwellers.Located in the foothills of pine trees covered mountains, the village is considered as the only human settled place in the country where Khalij pheasants, a rare wild specie can be seen in flocks.The birds during search for food arrive from mountainous forests to the nearby fields in the midst of the village during winter season, giving a beautiful look to the dwellers.Sometime they can be seen in sprawling lawns of banglows and schools.

"The threat to the wild specie in its habitat at Jabbar is only forest fire and foxes which hunt the bird due to its short fly", informs Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, a dweller of the village. They are not facing any threats from human beings, he hastens to add.

"The birds are fully safe and even protected by villagers as no one hunt them nor try to catch them for wildlife trade," Prof Ashfaq, who had done doctorate in urdu, told APP.

Talking to APP, Prof Ashfaq said the dwellers of Jabbar valley were conservation conscious and this approach has been developed by elders of the area including him.

It was not an easy task to convince people especially illiterate, to avoid hunting but in some cases we have to opt for social bycott of the hunters till the time the villagers realized that they (hunters) have agreed and shun the practice.

"The temptation of selling birds in market is very strong especially for poor villagers and it took a lot of time and efforts to persuade them to avoid hunting, he elaborates.

Jabbar valley is not only providing safe habitat to Khalij pheasant, but also to black partridges as well", Prof Asfaq disclosed.

About the help of Wildlife Department, Prof Asfaq said they have requested them to provide a couple of pairs of Bulldogs for protection of the bird from foxes and jackals.

He said "During winter the bird is quite weak and slow in fly and easily become victim to attack by foxes and jackals".

We have requested Wildlife department to make arrangements for supply of Bulldogs to villagers for the purpose of keeping predators of Khaleej pheasants away from their habitat.

He said in winters scattered features of rare birds were found in different places of the village which reflects its killing by the animal.

If Wildlife department provides us few dogs that would help in protection of the rare specie and help in increasing its population, he added.