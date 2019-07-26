UrduPoint.com
Dyson Buying Second Singapore Luxury Property: Report

British inventor James Dyson is buying a luxury Singapore house with an indoor waterfall that was marketed for $32 million, a report said Friday, weeks after he snapped up the city-state's priciest penthouse

His electric appliance company, known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and fans, announced this year it was shifting its global headquarters from England to the city-state to be closer to Asian markets.

The company also plans to produce electric cars there, as part of its expansion east after Britain's decision in 2016 to leave the EU.

The Brexit-backing billionaire has initiated the purchase of a so-called "gold class bungalow" facing the UNESCO-listed Botanic Gardens, which was put on the market at Sg$45 million ($32.

8 million), the city-state's Straits Times newspaper reported.

The freehold property is over 15,000 square feet (1,400 square metres) and features a spiral staircase, landscaped garden and an infinity pool.

To get government approval to buy such a property, a foreigner must have made "exceptional economic contributions in Singapore", the paper said.

The 72-year-old tycoon's company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Dyson made international headlines when it emerged that he had purchased a 21,000-square-foot "super penthouse" for a reported figure of almost Sg$74 million ($54 million).

