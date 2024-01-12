E-bike craze in high gear at CES gadget fest

(@FahadShabbir)

Electric bicycle makers at CES touted slick features like ChatGPT as they rode a trend of people wanting to enjoy a breeze in their face without sweat on their brow

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Electric bicycle makers at CES touted slick features like ChatGPT as they rode a trend of people wanting to enjoy a breeze in their face without sweat on their brow.

Some 44 million "e-bikes" were sold worldwide last year, and that number is expected to top 77 million by the year 2030, according to market tracker Statista.

E-bike sales are outpacing sales of electric cars, according to data and companies pitching their latest models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that ends in Las Vegas on Friday.

"Bikes are fun," said Futurum Group research director Olivier Blanchard, a self-confessed bicyclist.

"There is something about the freedom of being on a bicycle, out in the open air feeling the sun and wind on your skin.

".

Riders can speak to a smartphone-size control panel mounted to the center of the handlebars, prompting it with requests such as finding a fun one-day bike tour around Las Vegas.

The bike could also be asked to map a rider's route, with the right or left handle bar grip vibrating to signal which way to turn so they can keep their eyes on the road.

"I don't think the world needs another normal e-bike," Urtopia chief executive Bo Zhang said with a hand on his company's latest model.

"Everything is connected; everything is smart. That is definitely the future."